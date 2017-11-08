Struggling West Bromwich Albion have been handed a sizable boost ahead of their next Premier League fixture at home to Chelsea on 18 November after Oliver Burke declared himself "feeling fit and ready" and "finally injury free" after completing 90 minutes for the club's Under-21 team on Tuesday night.

Former Nottingham Forest winger Burke joined the Baggies from Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig in a £15m ($19.6m) deal in August, although a lingering hamstring injury has prevented him from registering any sort of meaningful impact.

Scotland's most expensive footballer has played just 35 minutes of senior football for West Brom thus far, appearing as a second-half substitute in matches against Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion either side of the season's first international break.

He was expected to feature for Tony Pulis' side during their trip to Huddersfield Town last weekend after being omitted from the Scottish Under-21 squad for meetings with Latvia and Ukraine, yet did not even end up making the bench for a 1-0 defeat to 10 men at the John Smith's Stadium.

However, Burke proved his fitness with Jimmy Shan's Under-21s on Tuesday by scoring and lasting for the entirety of a 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy Northern Group E defeat to holders Coventry City at the Ricoh Arena.

"I'm really happy to get the minutes in and a full game under my belt," he told West Brom's official website after the game. "It's something I haven't been able to do in a long time because of my injury so I'm chuffed to bits - and I'm happy to score as well."

With his injury woes now hopefully a thing of the past, Burke has set his sights on helping the senior team to escape from a dreadful run of just two wins from 20 top-flight matches that has served to ramp up the pressure on Pulis, who is currently without versatile defender Craig Dawson (knee) and midfield stalwart James Morrison (achilles).

Things do not get any easier for West Brom after the current break as they entertain Chelsea and travel to Tottenham Hotspur before three more winnable games are followed by back-to-back matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.

"My focus switches to the first team now and I want to help them as much as I can and give them a different outlet on the park," Burke added. "The Huddersfield game I travelled but didn't play as a precaution. Obviously with my hamstring and the fact that I hadn't played a full game yet, to come on would have been risky.

"But I've got the minutes under my belt now. I feel fit and I feel ready to go so I'm looking forward to helping the team. The hamstring is great. I feel back to my normal self and I'm really happy."

With N'Golo Kante now fit once again, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has just one injury concern to contend with ahead of the trip to the West Midlands as wing-back Victor Moses continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Captain Gary Cahill has joined up with England for friendlies against Germany and Brazil after being assessed by club doctors in the aftermath of Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.