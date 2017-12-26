Olivier Giroud's agent is set to hold talks with Arsenal over the France striker's future at the club, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror says Michael Manuello will arrive in London this week for crunch negotiations over Giroud's status at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud is reported to be considering joining another club in London on loan until the end of the season as he fears being left out of France's World Cup team due to his lack of playing time at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has only started one league game for the Gunners this season after falling behind Alexis Sanchez and compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in the Emirates pecking order.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are among the clubs who are reported to be interested in signing Giroud in January, with the Frenchman keen to stay in London as his family is settled in the capital.

However, the former Montpellier striker suffered a hamstring injury during Arsenal's 1-0 win over West Ham last week, potentially ruling him out until February and denting his chances of securing a January transfer.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger ruled out the possibility of Giroud being allowed to leave the club earlier this month, saying the striker remained central to his plans.

"He is important – why should we lose an important player? It is up to us [and not Giroud]," Wenger was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"He will start more games. I believe as well it's always the same when you have many good players, some of them cannot play.

"The question you get is always why does the guy who is good not play? Because if you take him on you have another guy who is good who will not play, it is as simple as that."

France assistant coach Guy Stephan has warned Giroud that he could be left out of the World Cup squad if he does not play regularly for his club in the second half of the season.

The 31-year-old came close to joining Everton in a £40m ($53m) deal last summer.