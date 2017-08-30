Olympian Rebecca Adlington is on holiday in Mexico with fellow swimmer Thomas Haffield and the 28-year-old has documented her trip on social media by sharing several photos.

Adlington posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram, where she is seen showing off her incredibly toned figure as she sunbathed on a lilo at the pool. The 28-year-old former competitive swimmer can be seen wearing only a purple underwear as the caption says, "Paradise @thomsonholidays @eldoradoresorts#experienceeldorado #nofilter #holiday."

The swimmer, who split from her husband Harry Needs in 2016, shared a happy selfie with new beau Haffield on Instagram. Adlington filed for divorce from Needs just after 18 months of marriage following the birth of their daughter Summer.

Explaining the photo she wrote, "Lovely day with @thomashaffield - rained most of the day but managed to eat and drink our way through it #ExperienceElDorado"

The pair also posed in the cockpit of a plane, as the mum-of-one said, "Such an amazing start to the holiday!! Thank you so much to the @thomsonholidays airline crew, so helpful and lovely! Me and @thomashaffield managed to land the plane safely."

The pair certainly seemed comfortable with each other with Thomas even baring all as he stripped off in an outdoor shower.

He used a peach emoji to hide his buttocks area and in the cheeky snap posted on his Instagram account and captioned it, "When you do 3 crossfit sessions and think you could shoot for the cover of Men's Health."

Fans are loving her adorable photos on Instagram as one user wrote, "The pool looks awesome @beckadlington have a great holiday," another said, "Sexy, sensual and gorgeous as always."

"We went there for our honeymoon @beckadlington it's just amazing isn't it! Perfect paradise," wrote an Instagram user. Appreciating her amazing body, a jealous user said, "Can I photoshop your body on to mine when I next go on holiday?"

"So envious! Been there in 2012! And want to go back! Have a lovely time," said another.