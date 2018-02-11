Figure skater Yura Min experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her Olympic debut on Sunday when her dress broke.

She has been praised for continuing her performance with her partner Alexander Gamelin while holding onto her outfit to stop it slipping off.

Min, a dual citizen of South Korea and the United States, told the Detroit Free Press the hook of her top came undone just after she started her routine.

"I was like, 'Oh no!'" she said.

"If that comes undone, the whole thing could just pop off. I was terrified the entire programme."

"I didn't stop. I went from the beginning to the end. I didn't stop because you get a deduction if you stop in the middle of a programme.

"In my head, I was thinking, 'Is it better to stop and fix it and get the deduction or keep going?'"

Instead of stopping and starting the performance, she changed her movements so her arms were behind her to prevent her dress falling down.

She only paused once during synchronised side-by-side spins when her top came down.

Min and Gamelin managed to finish the routine and received 51.97 points.