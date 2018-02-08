Former Trump administration staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman opened up about her White House stint during reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.

In a conversation with television personality Ross Mathews, Newman teared up when discussing her time as Trump's director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She insisted that she agreed to join the administration as "a call of duty—I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him."

The former Apprentice star called the Trump administration "so bad" and said the public should worry.

"It's not my circus, not my monkeys, I'd like to say not my problem but I can't say that because — like, it's bad," she told Mathews during the show's second episode.

When asked if the public should be concerned, Newman simply nodded. Mathews then said he had hoped to get her reassurance, to which she replied: "No, it's going to not be OK. It's not."

She also had choice words about the president's Twitter habit. "I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?" she said.

NBC News noted that Newman's recent remarks differ from those she made during a PBS Frontline documentary, in which she implied her allegiance was to Trump.

"Every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump," she said. "It's everyone who has ever doubted Donald, who disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe."

The Trump administration issued a rebuttal to Newman's comments during the White House press briefing on Thursday (8 February).

"Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice and this was the fourth time we let her go," Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said. "She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now."

Newman made reference to her lack of contact with the president towards the end of her stint at the White House. She said she tried to stop Trump from saying or doing things that could erupt into a controversy but "then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, 'Keep her away, don't give her access, don't let her talk to him.' Ivanka's there, Jared's there".

Newman was reportedly sacked from her White House position in December by Chief of Staff John Kelly. Sources told NBC News that she was escorted off the grounds when she attempted to enter Trump's resident to debate her firing.