Ahead of the planned demonstrations, a spokesperson from the One Day Without Us campaign group issued a statement regarding what they hope to achieve and how the day came about.

It said:

We were – and we still are – an entirely grassroots campaign. We had – and still have – almost no resources. Despite this, we are now on the brink of something unprecedented and rather special – a national day of action in support of migrants in the UK.

On 20 February, men and women and young people of all ages across the country will take part in an event that is simultaneously a protest, a celebration, a festival of migration, and a platform for migrants to make their diverse voices heard. It's also an opportunity for British nationals to stand in solidarity alongside the men, women and children we have known as friends, neighbours, workmates, colleagues and students, and celebrate the fact that they are part of our society.

All this has been achieved almost entirely by volunteers, by migrants and their supporters across the country who have prepared for this campaign. Without them, One Day Without Us would have been nothing more than a passing conversation on social media.