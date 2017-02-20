- Tens of thousands of migrant workers and supporters to stage national day of action as part of 'One Day Without Us' campaign.
- Events aiming to highlight the 'economic, cultural or social contribution of migrants' taking place throughout the day at cities across the UK.
- March towards parliament and 'Flag mob' to take place in London.
- Day of action arrived after MPs voted against guaranteeing EU citizens can stay in UK post-Brexit.
- Day will also see protests across country against Donald Trump's state visit to UK.
A full itinerary of events taking place across the UK today can be seen on the One Day Without US website.
Here's a look at what is already happening as seen via the #1DayWithoutUs hashtag.
Ahead of the planned demonstrations, a spokesperson from the One Day Without Us campaign group issued a statement regarding what they hope to achieve and how the day came about.
It said:
We were – and we still are – an entirely grassroots campaign. We had – and still have – almost no resources. Despite this, we are now on the brink of something unprecedented and rather special – a national day of action in support of migrants in the UK.
On 20 February, men and women and young people of all ages across the country will take part in an event that is simultaneously a protest, a celebration, a festival of migration, and a platform for migrants to make their diverse voices heard. It's also an opportunity for British nationals to stand in solidarity alongside the men, women and children we have known as friends, neighbours, workmates, colleagues and students, and celebrate the fact that they are part of our society.
All this has been achieved almost entirely by volunteers, by migrants and their supporters across the country who have prepared for this campaign. Without them, One Day Without Us would have been nothing more than a passing conversation on social media.
The demonstrations will take place as thousand are expected to stage protests against Donald Trump's state visit to the UK as MPs hold a debate about it in Parliament.
The protests will against take place across the UK after nearly two million people signed a petition demanding Trump be blocked form making an official state visit as it would cause "embarrassment" for the Queen.
The petition garnered massive interest in the wake of Trump's controversial executive order banning refugees entering the US from seven mainly Muslim countries.
The protests have been organised by the Stop Trump coalition, made up of dozens of MPs, celebrities and campaigners such as Frankie Boyle, Ed Miliband and Owen Jones.
Hello and welcome to the IBTimes UK's live blog of the 20 February's One Day Without Us campaign.
Demonstrations across the UK are set to take place with the aim to highlight to key contribution the millions of migrant workers put towards to UK and its economy.
Among some of the main events including thousands of EU workers who are set to stage a march towards Parliament in protest at the government using the 3.3 million European workers as "bargaining chips" and make it clear that they have right to stay in the UK post-Brexit.
The march arrives after MPs rejected a Bill which would have guaranteed that all EU citizens currently living in the UK will be allowed to stay after Brexit by 332 by 290.
The main events are scheduled to begin at 1pm and we will give you updates throughout the day.