A gunman has opened fire on a Cincinnati club, wounding a number of people and killing one.

Cincinnati police tweeted on Sunday morning that another 14 other victims have also been shot.

The shooting took place at Cameo nightclub on Kellogg Avenue in the Linwood area of the city. It is not yet known whether the shooter was apprehended by police.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

