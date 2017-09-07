The Metropolitan police have said that cordons were put in place on one of London's busiest streets after an electrical explosion that has injured one man on Thursday (7 September).

Social media users talked of panic amongst crowds on the busy shopping street. One man on Twitter wrote that there was the explosion and "lots of screaming, crying and shouting."

Videos posted online of the scene showed grey smoke cross the street while later images seemed to show a blanked pavement infront of an electrical box. Numerous police cars could be seen at site which had reportedly taken place near the large flagship John Lewis store.

The Met Police said: "We're dealing with a small 'power network explosion' at 7pm in Oxford St, W1. We're aware of one man with minor injuries. Cordons in place".

Reports said that the police cordon of the area had since been lifted. The cause of the explosion is as yet unknown, neither were the man's injuries or their extent.