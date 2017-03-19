Metropolitan Police have confirmed the death of a one-year-old boy after sustaining injuries at a Finsbury Park flat, with a girl the same age in a critical condition.

An emergency call was made from Wilberforce Road in the late hours of Saturday (March 18) and both children were rushed to a hospital in east London when officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) arrived at 11.10pm.

A Met Police statement said: "Next of kin are aware. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. The girl remains in hospital in a critical condition."

The boy was pronounced dead at 12.48am on Sunday (19 March). Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Homicide and Major Crime Command are now investigating the incident and have opened enquiries "to establish the full circumstances of the incident".

No arrests have been made thus far and no cause of death has been given, although a neighbour to the residence told the BBC that a woman came downstairs screaming, prompting another neighbour to dial 999.

Met Police declined to comment further when approached by IBTimes UK.

The National Police Air Service dispatched a helicopter to search the surrounding area and find any potential suspects involved, with the service sending out a tweet confirming they were assisting Hackney Police.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3775.