November 8 marks the one year anniversary of Donald Trump's surprise victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. And Twitter, naturally, has chosen to commemorate the occasion with a slew of mocking memes. Looking back at the tumultous year gone by, Twitter has erupted with memes comparing "Me on election day in 2016 vs Me on election day in 2017".

The trend began with a Sigourney Weaver meme posted by Rumpus editor Lyz Lenz, who shared two photos of the actress – one which depicted Weaver smiling in a still from "Working Girl" while the other showed a more violent Weaver from "Alien" armed with a gun and carrying a child.

Twitter quickly jumped on the trend to share before and after pop culture memes comparing 2016 and 2017 to show just how much they have changed since the last election.

While many reflected on Trump's win on Election Day 2016, others looked back at the last 365 days with words of disappointment, anger and, in some cases, hope.

"I'll never forget how depressing the day after last year's election was," award-winning blogger and self-taught home cook Angela Davis tweeted, with many people responding that they cried for days.

Many chose to celebrate the Democrats' multiple historic victories in key races up and down the ballot across the country this year as compared to last year.

"I have not stopped crying in the past 15 minutes. It just keeps coming. Goddamn, I can't remember the last time in the past year when I was this happy," writer Charles Clymer tweeted.

"This is exactly what I needed on the eve of the one year anniversary of Donald Trump's election. Thank you, America," said actress Amber Tamblyn.

Former US vice president Joe Biden wrote, "A resounding defeat tonight for President Trump. Voters around the country rejected the ugly politics we have seen this past year. Instead, they chose candidates who unite and inspire us."

"It's just a taste of what's to come," Star Trek star George Takei tweeted.