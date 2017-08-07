Police in Wales are investigating the death of a one-year-old girl following a car accident on Sunday afternoon (6 August).

The incident took place at an address in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: "A female was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital by air ambulance after an incident involving a single vehicle that is understood to have been unoccupied at the time.

"Tragically, the infant died shortly afterwards.

"The family respectfully ask to be left alone to grieve at this very difficult time and are being supported by specially trained officers."

No further details have been released by the police, but an investigation to find out the cause is under way.

It is unknown if the toddler was alone at the time of the incident.

They have also appealed for any witnesses to to contact 101, quoting reference number 1700305658.