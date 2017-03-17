OnePlus has started seeding the OxygenOS 4.1.0 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1 update to OnePlus 3 and 3T users.

It is an over-the-air (OTA) update and brings a range of new features like support for expanded screenshots, improved Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and more. The major changes brought by the update are highlighted below:

Updated Google security patch to 1st March 2017

Expanded screenshot support

Blur reduction while taking picture of moving objects

Improved video stability

Improved Wi-Fi connectivity

Improved Bluetooth connectivity

General bug fixes and performance improvements

The March 2017 Android security patch being received by both the devices fixes 22 high severity issues and 11 critical problems, as per Google's bulletin earlier this month. Last month, the company rolled out the OxygenOS 4.0.3 update for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T which fixed two major vulnerabilities of older OxygenOS versions.

OnePlus started beta rollouts for its devices last year like Google and Apple do for Android OS and iOS respectively. The company takes into consideration feedback from users on the beta versions to improve the performance and fix bugs before its starts rolling out the final OTA version.

Since this is an OTA update, the rollout will be gradual. Meanwhile those using the the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T can manually check for the update by going to Settings > About Phone > System Update.