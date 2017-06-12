OnePlus 5 with improved audio recording
OnePlus 5 can capture higher quality audio even in noisy environmentsOnePlus

As the launch date nears, OnePlus has shared more details about its 2017 flagship smartphone. This time, it is about the audio quality. The company says OnePlus 5 will offer better audio recording than its successors OnePlus 3T and 3.

OnePlus says it brought in some new hardware to optimise the audio system of OnePlus 5 to capture clearer sound. As a result of this, the microphone performs significantly better in loud environments.

"We got quite a bit of feedback from OnePlus 3 and 3T users saying they wish they could capture higher quality audio in noisy settings like concerts. So on the OnePlus 5, we made it a priority to improve audio recording," noted OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in a blog post.

"Whether you're an audiophile or not, we think you'll appreciate the difference," added Carl. Below is a video that illustrates the audio quality difference between OnePlus 5 and 3.

Last month, the company confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will use Snapdragon 835 processor that is 35% smaller and uses 25% less power than the Snapdragon 820.

You don't have to wait too long for the new OnePlus smartphone. Last week, the company announced it will launch the OnePlus 5 on 20 June at 12pm EDT (4pm GMT). The company will also hold pop-up events to let customers be the first to purchase the smartphone.