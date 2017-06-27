A day before the market rollout, OnePlus issued a new version of OxygenOS 4.5.2 based on Android Nougat for its new flagship smartphone.

Weighing in at just 36MB, the OxygenOS fixes app installation issues and system update failure. It also optimises camera feature; Bluetooth, network and system stability. And improves the compatibility with third party apps.

Folks at OnePlus forum have shared the OTA download link for OxygenOS 4.5.2 for those who wish to manually install the update.

How to install OxygenOS 4.5.2

Download OxygenOS 4.5.2 file

Head over to Settings>> System Updates>> Settings Icon>> Local Upgrade then select the OTA file

Select Upgrade Now when you see the system prompt

The phone will reboot into stock recovery and install the OTA

There is another method to install OxygenOS 4.5.2 on OnePlus 5. For this, perform the following steps;

Enable USB debugging option by going to Settings>> Developer option. To enable Developer Options, go to About phone and tap the build number seven times

Download ADB and fastboot driver for Windows or for Mac

Download OxygenOS 4.5.2 and copy it to a folder where ADB is installed

Boot the phone into recovery mode

Choose Install from ADB sideload

Connect the phone to the PC

In the ADB folder, press shift + right click, then click on Open command here

Check the connection by typing the following

adb devices

If the device is listed, you are ready to go to the next step to flash OxygenOS 4.5.2. To install type the following

adb sideload (file name.zip)

Wait until the process is completed and then reboot the phone. That's it and you are done.