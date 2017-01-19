OnePlus has issued another OxygenOS update for its flagship OnePlus 3 and 3T handsets, within less than two weeks after rolling out the previous version 4.0.1.

The new build bearing version number 4.0.2 is an incremental rollout as its name suggests, and bundles all the changes present in 4.0.1 or 4.0 such as upgrade to Android Nougat, new design for notifications and settings menu, multi-window view, status bar icon options and more.

One significant fix in this release is for Google Play Store download, which was a major problem in the last update. Although, the company listed a few workarounds, OxygenOS 4.0.2 crushes this bug and increases the stability of the system.

It is important to note that if you are trying to download from the Play Store using data roaming, this will not work. However, this is quite a common Google issue. Also, after the update the Wi-Fi connectivity might fluctuate; you may consider reaching out to the OxygenOS member team. This is expected to be fixed with the next release.

The announcement about the release was made by the OxygenOS team on the OnePlus blog. As usual, the over-the-air update will be incremental and reach all users within a few days.

The forum members have shared the download files for both OnePlus 3 and 3T, for those who are looking for a manual installation.

OxygenOS 4.0.2 download links

OnePlus 3

OnePlus 3T