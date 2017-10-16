UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley thinks only Gina Carano can convince Ronda Rousey to return to the octagon and fight one more time.

Rousey (12-2 record in MMA) has not been in action since her first round loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

There are rumours that the 30-year-old, who is said to be unofficially retired from the UFC, is set for a career in WWE, especially after her involvement in an angle for the Mae Young Classic.

However, Rousey's head coach Edmond Tarverdyan revealed in September that one more fight could still happen as he wanted "Rowdy" to have a fight with current women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Woodley though, believes Rousey needs an opponent who can match her name and stature.

"Gina Carano, maybe. I think that's the only other person with a big enough name to make her come back and fight," Woodley was quoted as saying on TMZ Sports. "It's not a fighter that, like Amanda Nunes that has been wrecking everybody, or like some of these up-and-coming fighters."

"She [Ronda] is such a big household name, she has to fight somebody that is going to match her stature."

"She can't do both [MMA and WWE], she should not do both. I never want to retire somebody, but I think she's done enough in the sport of mixed martial arts, and if she wanted to walk away, this might not be a bad time to pull up to a different avenue to open a new chapter in your life."

Carano (7-1 record in MMA) is regarded as the original face of women's MMA as she became a mainstream name from her fighting days in Strikeforce and EliteXC.

However, the 35-year-old has not fought since her first-round TKO loss to Cyborg in 2009 and has transitioned into an acting career in television and movies, notably starring in Deadpool.