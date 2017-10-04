Twitter users went into meltdown following the Theresa May's catastrophic keynote speech at the Conservative Conference - with many expressing sympathy for her plight.

The speech took a farcical turn after comedian Simon Brodkin, also known as Lee Nelson, interrupted the Prime Minister by waving a P45 . He was swiftly escorted out of the venue.

Mrs May was further hindered by a coughing fit which caused her to struggle for the remainder of her speech. Chancellor Philip Hammond even stepped in to hand over a cough sweet.

To top off the calamitous speech, letters then fell off the slogan on the wall behind May, which originally read: "Building a country the works for Everyone".

Viewers of the spectacle were left aghast and took to social media to express their amazement.

Others, however, felt sympathy for the prime minister - including some of her critics.

There also were more than a few funny tweets, too.

However some opponents saw it as an opportunity to attack Mrs May further, with some even calling her to resign:

Others just opened the popcorn, and enjoyed as the disaster unfolded: