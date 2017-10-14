The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State (Isis) says the militants remaining in the Syrian city of Raqqa are likely left with only small arms to fight for the sliver of land they still control there.

The coalition says in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Saturday 14 October that Isis militants still in Raqqa are completely cut off from their leadership and likely have only pistols, rifles, light machine guns, and a dwindling supply of ammunition.

Despite this assessment, the coalition says it expects difficult days ahead until Raqqa, once the militants' de facto capital, is retaken. Earlier in the week, the coalition estimated that 300 to 400 militants remained in the city. Losing Raqqa would be a major blow to the militant group.

A spokesman for the Kurdish militia that forms the backbone of the SDF, Nouri Mahmoud, says Isis extremists still in Raqqa are mostly suicide bombers and special units that go behind enemy lines. Mustafa Bali, the spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Saturday that this final battle could take hours or days.

On Friday 13 October, a local official said an estimated 100 militants surrendered. Civilians have also filtered out of the few remaining neighborhoods in the hands of Isis. US officials have reported intense bombing campaign in the last few hours.

The battle for Raqqa began in June 2017, with heavy street-by-street fighting amid intense US-led coalition airstrikes and shelling. The battle has dragged in the face of stiff resistance from the militants and civilians trapped in the city.

Meanwhile, Syria state media say pro-government troops have seized the town of Mayadeen, an Isis stronghold in the country's east, after weeks of fighting with the militants.

The Central Military Media, an outlet affiliated with the Syrian military, says the military and allied troops regained full control of the town on Saturday 14 October, after intense fighting with the militants.

The pro-government Al-Ikhbariya TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying the militants' defences collapsed. The official says troops are chasing remnants of the militants out of Mayadeen while military corps of engineers are clearing landmines left in the town.

Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government troops, backed by Shiite militias, have taken control of the town but are still combing it for militants. Mayadeen has emerged as refuge for the Isis leadership after several other strongholds in Syria crumbled.