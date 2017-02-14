The Metropolitan police is being sued for a combined £3m ($3.7m) by three high-profile victims of unfounded sexual abuse allegations.

Individual claims for damages are being made by former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, retired military chief Lord Bramall and ex-presenter Paul Gambaccini in relation to their treatment in a botched sexual abuse inquiry.

Each of the men's identities was publicised by Scotland Yard before the cases against them were dropped. Their damages claims are among the largest ever brought against the Met and are the first to be brought in relation to Operation Midland, which investigated an alleged historic VIP paedophile ring.

Former Home Secretary Lord Brittan, another victim of abandoned allegations emanating from Midland, died without seeing his name cleared. His widow Lady Brittan is believed to be considering mounting her own claim for compensation against the force, according to The Times.

Midland was launched in the aftermath of the Jimmy Savile scandal. It has been criticised for relying heavily on evidence given by a single witness, "Nick", whose testimony has been largely uncorroborated.

Proctor's claim is thought to be the most expensive of the three. He was accused of killing children by "Nick" and details of a police raid on his home were leaked to the media. Proctor lost his job and his home as a result.

Met Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe sent Proctor a personal apology but this has not deterred him from pursuing damages. He said: "Nothing the commissioner nor the Metropolitan Police can do will undo the damage they have caused me financially and emotionally."

Lord Bramall is believed to be expecting six-figure damages which he says he will donate to charity. Lady Brittain has also expressed her desire, should she pursue and receive compensation, to donate the money to good causes.

A review of the operation by Sir Richard Henriques criticised Scotland Yard for the leaking of sensitive information to the media and the use of false information for obtaining search warrants.