Oprah Winfrey will "never" run for president, her best friend Gayle King has confirmed.

Speaking on CBS show This Morning on Thursday (2 March) , the TV host addressed the billionaire media mogul's remarks which made headline news and prompted people to believe that Winfrey might consider a presidential campaign run.

King said the comment "was clearly a joke".

"I was in the audience that day and it was clearly a joke when she was playing with David [Rubenstein] because they have such a great rapport," she explained.

"I also heard on the Oprah Winfrey Show you always have the right to change your mind. But I would bet my first, second-born and any unborn children to come, that ain't never happening."

"Never say never," said guest co-host and CBS news correspondent, Anthony Mason to which King replied. "I'll say never on this one. Nevah. N-E-V-A-H. Nevah,"

The rumour circulated after Winfrey appeared to ponder the idea after Bloomberg TV's David Rubenstein suggested on the previous day that she might reconsider running for president after Donald Trump proved you that you did not need political experience to win an election.

Rubenstein told Oprah: "Given the popularity you have, we haven't broken the glass ceiling yet for women, that you could actually run for president and actually be elected.

"Because it's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president," he added.

Oprah responded: "That's what I thought I thought 'oh gee I don't have the experience, I don't know enough', and now I'm thinking 'oh...'"

Her response was perceived as an indication that she was reconsidering her political ambitions. However, in the same interview she seemed to categorically shut down the idea that she might someday run for president.

"No, that won't be happening," she insisted.

After the interview, Matt Drudge, the author of the conservative Drudge Report tweeted to his almost half a million followers: "Trump vs Oprah would be the most epic race in American history. MAKE THIS HAPPEN..."

Fans of Winfrey seemed to share Drudge's sentiment and took to Twitter in support of a future President Oprah Winfrey.