After months of denials, multi-billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey has confirmed that she will run for president – if she gets a sign from above.

Winfrey was speaking to People magazine where she expanded on the rumours that she was considering a run for the White House in 2020.

Speaking about a possible run, she said that she "went into prayer," to help her decide.

In the interview released today (28 February), she said: "'God, if you think I'm supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.' And I haven't gotten that yet."

Winfrey emerged as a possible runner for the next presidential election after her speech at this year's Golden Globes ceremony where she spoke out passionately on the matter of sexual harassment.

But Winfrey, who has been a staple of American television for more than 30 years, revealed that wealthy backers have urged her to run.

"I had people, wealthy, billionaires, calling me up and saying, 'I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign.

"That many people saying something made me think, 'Am I at least supposed to look at the question?"

Opinion polls have suggested that Winfrey would be able to beat Donald Trump in a presidential fight, but her poll numbers have sagged in recent weeks.

Trump meanwhile, who named Oprah as his vice president of choice back in 1999, has boasted that he would be able to beat Winfrey if the pair went head-to-head.

Trump is expected to dominate the Republican primaries in 2020, after Brad Parscale was named as his re-election manager.

As of yet, only the Ohio Governor John Kasich, who ran against Trump in 2016, has shown an intention to do so in two years time.

On the Democratic side, a number of names have been suggested including former vice president Joe Biden, the California Senator Kamala Harris, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand and the Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren.

Other outside names along with Oprah, have included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and the former first lady Michelle Obama.