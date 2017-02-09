Ladies of Litchfield are going to raise a storm when the popular Netflix show, Orange Is The New Black, returns this June with its brand new season 5. Apart from setting a 9 June premier date for the Alex and Piper prison saga, the streaming giant also released a teaser for the upcoming batch of episodes.

The 15-second teaser that quickly rounds up the infamous faces of the inmates could be a major hint towards the turmoil that OITNB season 5 is going to be.

Watch the promo for Jenji Kohan's prison dramedy below:

Litchfield is dangerously pegged on the edges of a riot after the unfortunate death of fan-favourite character Poussey played by Samira Wiley in the last season. When Poussey was accidentally suffocated by a white guard in season 4, it provoked a tumultuous situation and the entire lot of prisoners descended at the entrance to protest.

However, things took a sudden turn when a gun fell out of the guard's hands into the possession of Daya, who was last seen wielding the weapon all set to pull the trigger. Following Poussey's tragic death and last season's cliff-hanger finale, the brief promo for the fifth season summarises the general mood of the orange-clad women.

And if the video's caption is any indication, "Things will never be the same."

The clip offers a glimpse of the Litchfield prisoners, beginning with Alex (Laura Prepon), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Flaca (Jackie Cruz), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Lorna (Yael Stone), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Maria (Jessica Pimentel), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) to end on the scene from season 4 where Daya (Dascha Polanco) is about to pull the trigger.

Clearly, OITNB season 5 is up for an ominous start and if show star Laverne Cox is to be believed, it's going to be "really, really good."

"It's really, really intense. It manages...as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful," Cox, who plays Sophia Burset teased.

Orange Is the New Black season five premieres on Friday 9 June on Netflix.