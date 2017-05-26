After staying single for more than three years after his divorce with Miranda Kerr, the Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom is on the lookout for a wife.

The British actor and the supermodel started dating in 2007. They engaged in June 2010 and welcomed their son Flynn Christopher Bloom a year later.

However, the couple announced their split on October 2013. While Bloom has finally decided to settle down again; his former partner, Miranda is already engaged to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel.

The 40-year-old actor made the revelation on Extra TV. During an interview, Bloom admired a rose pin on the host A.J. Calloway's suit and when the latter said it was from his wife, the actor replied, "See? I need a wife. Can you get me a wife? I want a wife -- that's what I'm looking for, a wife that will get me a pin like that."

Bloom then revealed he never goes anywhere without the bracelet that his six-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with Miranda, made for him because wearing it makes him feel like he has son by his side.

"I like to think of him being with me at all times. I FaceTime every day, but when he's not here, I got a bird on my wrist," he said.

Bloom also admitted that he wants to have children in an interview at a special screening of his latest movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in New York's SoHo.

"Do you have a question? Is it a nice, friendly question? Because you can ask me anything you like as long as it's nice and friendly," Bloom told a seven-year-old girl.

When the young fan asked if he wanted any more children, Bloom replied: "Yes, I do. Can you find me someone who's really sweet, kind and lovely to have kids with?"