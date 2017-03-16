Orlando Bloom reportedly wants to date Selena Gomez, who was once rumoured to be his girlfriend. The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star is said to have called the Same Old Love hitmaker the day he and Katy Perry ended their one-year romance.

HollywoodLife has cited a Star magazine report that claims the 40-year-old Bloom has been pursuing Gomez, 24, despite the songstress being romantically linked with the Canadian rapper The Weeknd. Gomez and the One Dance hitmaker have been spotted together numerous times since then. The pair was first spotted together kissing outside the Giorgio Baldi eatery on 10 January.

"Orlando began blowing up Selena's phone the day he and Katy broke up," an alleged source told Star magazine. "Orlando doesn't take Selena's relationship with The Weeknd seriously. If anything, that makes it more of a challenge."

Bloom and Perry announced their split just three days after they attended Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party on 26 February.

"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement read. The former couple did not divulge as to why they decided to part ways.

Perry and Bloom first fuelled romance rumours when they were pictured together at the Weinstein Co and Netflix Golden Globes after-party on 10 January 2016. Eyewitnesses said that the pair flirted with each other at the party. After that, the duo was spotted together a number of times, but they made their first official appearance as a couple at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York on 2 May 2016.