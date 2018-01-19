Orthodox Christians in Russia and across eastern Europe and central Asia have braved sub-zero temperatures as they plunged into icy water to celebrate the Epiphany. As the air temperatures dropped as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), believers immersed themselves in special cross-shaped holes cut into thick ice covering rivers and lakes to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River.

A young man takes a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim near the village of Sukhobuzimskoye north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Orthodox Christians who use the Julian Calendar [including Russians, Ukrainians, Serbians, Georgians, Copts, Ethiopians and Palestinians] celebrate Epiphany on 19 January, nearly two weeks after it is celebrated by Christians in the rest of the world.

Many Russian Orthodox Christians believe that bathing on the Epiphany symbolically washes away their sins. In Orthodox tradition, water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week is considered holy and pure, and believers attribute healing powers to it. However, others take the plunge simply because they believe a dip in the cold water is good for their health.

A man swims in the icy waters of a river during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday near the village of Baytik, some 15 km of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP
A girl reacts as she plunges in a river during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday near the village of Baytik, Kyrgyzstan Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP
An Orthodox believer plunges into the icy waters of a pond during the celebration of the Epiphany in Moscow Alexander Nemenov/AFP
A man reacts as he plunges into Lake Buzim, near the village of Sukhobuzimskoye north of Krasnoyarsk, Russia Ilya Naymushin/Reuters
A Russian Orthodox priest plunges into the icy waters of a lake during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday in the village of Orlino, some 80 km of Saint Petersburg Olga Maltseva/AFP
A man dives into a cross-shaped hole cut into a frozen pond in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Cossacks help a woman to bathe in the icy waters of a river near the village of Baytik, some 15 km of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP
A man takes a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A youth crosses himself as he plunges in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
A man kisses a cross after taking a dip in icy water in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A priest helps a boy to take a dip in the freezing waters of Lake Buzim with the air temperature at about minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit) Ilya Naymushin/Reuters
Men prepare to dive into the River Drina to try retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dado Ruvic/Reuters
Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dado Ruvic/Reuters
People swim to retrieve a wooden cross from the Moraca river during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters
Daniel Doncevski retrieves a cross from the freezing waters of the river Vardar during the traditional holiday of Vodici (Epiphany) in Skopje. Macedonia Robert Atanasovski/AFP
Daniel Doncevski triumphantly shows the cross he retrieved from the freezing waters of the Vardar River in Skopje, Macedonia Robert Atanasovski/AFP
Mileta Pitulic holds a wooden cross after retrieving it from the cold waters of the Gazivoda lake near the town of Zubin Potok in northern Mitrovica, Kosovo Armend Nimani/AFP
Georgian Patriarch Ilia II blesses water during Orthodox Epiphany service in Tbilisi, Georgia David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters
A believer fills a bottle with holy water during Orthodox Epiphany service in Tbilisi, Georgia David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters
Women get out of a cross-shaped hole cut into the ice over a lake in Kiev, Ukraine Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
A man runs after plunging into an ice hole cut into a frozen lake in Minsk, Belarus Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters
Orthodox believers queue to plunges into a partly frozen pond during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday in Kiev Sergei Supinksy/AFP
A woman plunges in the icy waters of a pond in Kiev, Ukraine Sergei Supinksy/AFP
A goose attacks an Orthodox believer as he leaves an iced-over pond in Kiev, Ukraine Sergei Supinksy/AFP
A woman takes a picture of a man taking a dip in an iced-over pond in Izmailovo in Moscow Mladen Antonov/AFP
An Orthodox believer enters the icy waters of a pond during the celebration of the Epiphany holiday in Izmailovo in Moscow Mladen Antonov/AFP
A man reacts as he plunges in the icy waters of a pond in Izmailovo in Moscow Mladen Antonov/AFP
A woman takes a selfie after she plunged into an icy pond in Kiev Sergei Supinksy/AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin stripped down to his bathing trunks and immersed himself in the frozen Lake Seliger, about 400 km (250 miles) north of Moscow. Air temperatures at the time were around six degrees Celsius below zero (21 degrees Fahrenheit). Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the president had dipped in icy waters on the Epiphany before, but this was the first time he's done so in public.