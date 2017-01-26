It's only a matter of weeks before the 89th Academy Awards names the best of the best in acting and other creative talents in the movie industry. Not to mention announcing the best film of the past 12 months! So before the glitz, glamour and golden statues mark the biggest night of awards season, get yourself acquainted with all you need to know about the event...

When will the Oscars air on TV?

Set to take place on 26 February at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, it will be broadcast on ABC, with red carpet action kicking off around 4pm PST/7pm EST. Those keen to watch the ceremony in the UK better brace themselves for an all-nighter, however, as the actual event will begin on Sky Movies' special Sky Movies Oscars channel at around 1.30am. Now TV will also stream the ceremony.

Who is hosting?

Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been given the task of making sure everything runs smoothly on the night. No stranger to award shows, Kimmel hosted the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this year following on from the 2012 ceremony which he also presented. Similarly, he has hosted the ESPYS and the American Music Awards, however, this will be his first time hosting the Oscars.

Who... and what.. is nominated?

When it comes to the more well-known categories, modern-day musical La La Land, coming-of-age drama Moonlight, sci-fi Arrival, drama Manchester By The Sea, war epic Hacksaw Ridge and drama Lion are set to go up against one another in the hopes of being named best picture.

In terms of best actor, Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Ryan Gosling and Viggo Mortensen will be vying for the top prize. Meanwhile, in the best actress category, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Ruth Negga and Meryl Streep are up for the accolade.

Michael Shannon earned Nocturnal Animals its only nomination, up for best supporting actor for his performance in the Tom Ford thriller. He'll be competing against the likes of Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali and newcomer Lucas Hedges. Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams and Nicole Kidman are up for best supporting actress.

Best director nominees include Mel Gibson, Barry Jenkins, Damien Chazelle, Kenneth Lonergan and Denis Villeneuve.

It's already breaking records...

When the nominations were announced earlier this week, several actors and movies broke records, or at least matched some, when it comes to previous nominees.

La La Land earned 14 nods in total, making it one of the now-three films in history with the most Oscar nominations. The other two are Titanic and All About Eve.

Not only did Streep earn her 20th acting nomination (beating her own record) for her performance in comedy Florence Foster Jenkins, Davis became the first black woman ever to bag three Oscar nods.

It is also "the first time at least one black actor has been nominated in each of the four acting categories in the same year," the Academy previously confirmed to IBTimes UK.

Who are the best picture front runners?

While there are nine films up for the most prestigious award of the night, it seems like the likely contenders to take the prize are Manchester By The Sea, Moonlight and La La Land at the moment. Aside from all the buzz the trio of films is receiving on social media and the overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, they each transcend their respective genres and really add something to special.

Additionally, all three have numerous [multiple] acting, director and writing nominations alongside their best picture nods. Tradition tells us that the winner will be probably be one of them for those reasons alone.

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider