The much anticipated 89th Academy Awards will be held on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be televised live on the ABC Network and this years' host is Jimmy Kimmel.

ABC will kick off its Oscars coverage this Sunday at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT with red-carpet arrivals, starting at 5:30pm ET. Viewers can tune in to ABC channel or live stream the Oscars on ABC GO by clicking here. You can even download the ABC app to watch Hollywood's biggest award night.

For live Twitter updates, follow #Oscars and The Academy on Twitter. Elsewhere, Facebook Live (facebookcom.TheAcademy) will also broadcast the All Access live stream

Stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry and Amy Adams will present awards and the likes of John Legend, Justin Timberlake and Sting, who will perform the original song nominees. This year's nominated movies includes La La Land, Moonlight, Hell or High Water, Lion, Hidden Figures, Hacksaw Ridge, Arrival, Fences and Manchester By the Sea.

Host of late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! spoke about hosting the Oscars to Variety. Kimmel said, "I made a decision to try to enjoy the process and be optimistic. That said, my subconscious still tells me it's going to be a disaster. This is a no-win situation. Even if it goes great, you get a lot of shit from a lot of people."

Adding that this job will be a challenge, he continued, "It's like a Super Bowl for a comedian. I think there are certain things that are major touchstones or milestones...some kind of stones, maybe gallstones. This is the biggest of them all. I won't even say I like a challenge. Challenges are overrated. But I feel like I have to do it. There's a lot of negativity that goes along with it, but it's a pretty great feather to have in your cap. And it's something that you can tell your grandchildren about."