The nominations for this year's Academy Awards have been announced in Los Angeles, with The Shape of Water leading the pack with an impressive thirteen nominations, which ranks it among the most-nominated films of all time.
The 90th Academy Awards will be held on 4 March 2018. The ceremony is once again being hosted by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Last year's ceremony was dominated by Damien Chazelle's smash hit musical La La Land, which took home six awards including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone, but did not claim the night's biggest prize.
Well, it nearly did. La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who had been handed the wrong envelope. The error was addressed on stage and Barry Jenkins' Moonlight took home the gong.
Below is a full list of nominees.
Best Picture
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Directing
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele, Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me by Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Logan
- Molly's Game
- Mudbound
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Feature Film
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Documentary Feature
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces/Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Cinematography
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner: 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- "Mighty River," Mudbound
- "Mystery of Love," Call Me by Your Name
- "Remember Me," Coco
- "Stand Up for Something," Marshall
- "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Animated Short Film
- Dear Basketball
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Negative Space
- Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O'Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote: All of Us
Documentary Short Subject
- Edith and Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop