It was a glittering, star-studded night as Hollywood stars arrived on the 2017 Oscars red carpet dressed to the nines.

While award veterans like Nicole Kidman chose to dazzle in diamonds, second-time nominee Ryan Gosling opted for a subtle yet striking ruffled look. And these are just a few among the A-listers who stood out with their sartorial choice at the annual gala.

White, golden, red, and classic black seemed to be the dominant hues in the red carpet round-off compiled by IBTimes UK. Check out if your favourite star made it to the fashion-savvy list.

Ryan Gosling

While some criticised Gosling's 1980s prom tux style, others simply drooled over his suave and dapper style. If anything, the La La Land star's ruffled shirt definitely stood apart from the traditional suit-and-tie look.

Ruth Negga

Best actress nominee Ruth Negga pulled off a show-stopping look in a bespoke lace Valentino gown and drop-dead gorgeous Irene Neuwirth ruby earrings. Her make-up artist Melanie Inglessis credits her Victorian Gothic pagan goddess look to the fierce lip-colour complementing the rubies.

Pharrell Williams

Trust the singer to turn a regular pant suit into a statement with the chicest of accessories. Williams' Oscars style might have been inspired from designer Karl Lagerfeld as he wore Chanel, top to toe.

Chrissy Teigen

Dressed in a white Zuhair Murad gown with intricate gold beading and a hip-high slit, the supermodel who dazzles at red-carpet events did not disappoint at the 2017 Oscars.

Nicole Kidman

The best supporting actress nominee hit the Oscars in her gorgeous Armani gown and 119 carats of exquisite Harry Winston diamond jewellery.

Jamie Dornan

The Irish star turned heads with his classic Hollywood-style white tuxedo jacket at the 2017 Oscars. Add to that a cute bow tie and the Christian Grey actor looked all set to steal the spotlight, along with his gorgeous wife Amelia Warner.

Viola Davis

The Fences actress looked every bit chic as she rocked her brand-new pixie hair-do with an Armani prive gown at the Oscars. Davis' shimmery eyes and nude lips further added to the oomph of her best supporting actress-winning look.

Brie Larson

Say hello to old Hollywood! Larson's strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with its ruffled train complemented her svelte figure like a second skin. Loosely tousled hair, scarlet lips, and minimal accessories turned her into the classic Hollywood beauty.

Emma Stone

The "city of stars" wouldn't have been this bright without the La La Land actress' shimmering Givenchy haute couture gown. Just like her character – Mia – from the Oscar-nominated musical, Stone channelled perfection with wavy hair and dark lips.

Priyanka Chopra

Sparkling and sexy, the Quantico star impressed once again in the sophomore year of her Oscars appearance. Chopra donned a risqué outfit by Ralph & Russo along with side-turned sleek hair and bold kohl-rimmed eyes.