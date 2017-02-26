The 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in LA on 26 February is underway and this year the prestigious event celebrates diversity in cinema, with seven black / minority actors, featured in the top categories.

In the wake of the furore surrounding the #OscarsSoWhite backlash last year, where no ethnic groups were represented amongst the top nominees, in contrast 2017 sees minority actors nominated in every acting category.

Best actor nominee Denzel Washington leads the way, becoming the most nominated black actor in Oscar history, winning his seventh nomination for his evocative portrayal in Fences.

Washington's co-star Viola Davis, who recently won a Bafta for her visceral performance in the film, is also a strong contender for the best actress award. With three nods, Davis is now the most nominated black actress.

Davis faces strong competition from British actress Naomie Harris, who plays a drug-addicted mother of a young gay man in Moonlight.

As well as best picture and best director nominations for Barry Jenkins, Moonlight scores a nomination for best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

British-Asian actor Dev Patel who won the Bafta for Lion, is also a strong contender for the best supporting actor award, after receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the grown up Saroo Brierly, who embarks on a journey to find his long lost family.

Leading the shortlist though, is Damien Chazelle's homage to old Hollywood, La La Land, with a record breaking 14 nominations.

On the red carpet the atmosphere was politically charged, as celebrities used the global platform to decry Donald Trump's divisive immigration policies, and the speeches too are expected to reflect the pervading sentiment surrounding the current political turmoil in the US.

With comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the helm, all eyes will be on the stars who will walk away with the coveted Oscars. The 2017 Academy Awards will be memorable for many reasons and may even spawn a defining moment in Oscar history as the achievements of black actors are acknowledged and celebrated by Hollywood and the world.

IBTimesUK brings you the full list of 2017 Academy Award winners as they are announced, live from the Dolby Theatre.