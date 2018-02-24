David Ospina has hinted that he could consider his Arsenal future at the end of the campaign after playing number two to Petr Cech yet again this season.

The Gunners goalkeeper has made just one appearance in the Premier League all season and that was as a second-half substitute when Cech got injured against Everton. Ospina has been used exclusively in the domestic and European cup competitions by Arsene Wenger.

The Colombia international has played second fiddle to the Czech stopper for the last two and a half seasons and including this campaign he has made just 38 appearances in all competitions since the start of the 2015/16 season. Ospina will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to the Turkish league last summer, but chose to stay at the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place. However, all his starts have come in the cup competitions the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Europa League.

Ospina will be between the sticks when Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (25 February) but the Colombian stopper wants continuity in the first-team, which he has not been afforded in recent seasons.

The Arsenal 'keeper, however, made it clear that he is currently not thinking about his future as his focus remains completely on helping Arsenal having a strong end to the season. Apart from the Carabao Cup final, the Gunners are also in the last 16 of the Europa League where they face AC Milan and are hopeful of fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

"I am open to everything. Today I give everything for Arsenal, I like to be successful here, but you start to contemplate every alternative depending on each situation," Ospina said, as quoted by the Mirror. "I still have a contract, but as I say, I always like to have more opportunities, to have more continuity in the squad as every goalkeeper needs.

"Today, I am sharing my position with an excellent goalkeeper in Petr, but he knows that I like to play and I know he likes to keep playing, we have this competition between us, I just like to have continuity, I will think about the future at another moment.

"Today I live day by day, I don't like to say anything about the future but I will make the most of every each training session and every moment at Arsenal," the Colombian explained.

"The manager has his reasons for deciding who does or does not get to play..Our position as goalkeepers is a very complicated one because you have less opportunities, in the team there is just one player who plays in that role, and who gets the support. I always try to do my best."