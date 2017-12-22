ðŸŽðŸŽðŸŽ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:55am PST

She works out hard, and Britney Spears showed off the fruits of her labour in a gorgeous Instagram post to inspire her 18.1m followers.

The 36-year-old singer wowed her fans in a slinky Barbie-pink mini dress featuring a stylish lattice neckline, which put her toned legs and gym-honed physique on display.

Standing up against a wall in the shot, the Womanizer hitmaker sported a very natural makeup look and wore her blonde locks in voluminous waves.

Her fans went wild over the snap, which has been liked more than 600,000 times in less than a day.

One person commented: "Wow the angel is back to where she belongs out of this world x".

While someone else said: "Sizzling hot".

A third added: "Still my dream girl after all these years".

Fitness fanatic Spears often shares snaps of herself from the gym, inspiring her followers to take up strength training to get great muscle definition like her.

Spears likes to stretch in the morning to help keep herself flexible, and tries to get in two 90-minute yoga sessions a week.

She doesn't deprive herself of the foods she loves best, however, previously telling E! that her fave things to indulge in are: "Tacos, pizza and ice cream. I love sweets. I love Oreo Blasts — they're the best!"

The star follows the Nutrisystem program which involves a shake for breakfast and lunch, plus a dinner of protein and vegetables to keep herself from chowing down the food she likes to make sons Sean and Jayden. The kids specifically love chocolate chip cookies, to which Spears told Shape: "I try not to make those too often or I'll eat the whole bowl of dough."