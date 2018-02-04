House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet praising the effects of a recent Republican-led tax cut after critics accused him of being out of touch with common workers.

The tweet, which linked to an Associated Press article, told the story of a secretary who said she was "pleasantly surprised" to discover she now had an extra $1.50 per week as a result of Republicans' new budget measures.

"A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week ... she said [that] will more than cover her Costco membership for the year," the tweet said.

Costco is a American budget wholesaler of home furniture and appliances, with an annual membership costing $60 per year.

Angry democrats have accused the Wisconsin Representative of being out of touch with ordinary workers.

Ryan's Democrat counterpart Nancy Pelosi responded with this angry tweet:

"Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don't want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense," she said. "He also doesn't want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family."

Former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau made this sarcastic response:

"As a thank you for passing a $1 trillion corporate tax cut, Paul Ryan received $500,000 in campaign contributions from the Koch brothers, which would probably cover the cost of buying a Costco."

While another senior democrat, Randy Bryce, called on people to show their opposition during mid-term elections in November.

Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer, Richard W. Painter said that Ryan "should be ashamed of himself" for publishing the tweet.

While Democratic Representative Eric Swallwell said the tweet proves that the economy is not working for ordinary people

"The economy is not the stock market. It's not the unemployment rate. And it's not GDP. It's you. And if you're only getting $1.50 a week from the #GOPTaxScam, it's not working for you. cc: @SpeakerRyan", he said.

In January, Republicans celebrated after passing the Trump-led bill that made major cuts to corporate and state taxes.