Outlander season 3 will go on a brief hiatus and fans will have to wait a little longer to see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) interact with each other after their much-anticipated reunion in the final moments of the previous episode.

In episode 5, Claire walked into Jaime's print shop, which shocked the Scottish soldier to the extent that he ended up fainting after seeing the love of his life. Episode 6 of the Starz series is titled A. Malcolm and will not air this Sunday (15 October). The new episode, however, will air a week later on the next Sunday (22 October) at 8 pm EST on the Starz network.

The official synopsis for the episode reads as follows:

After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their relationship; Jamie's new business dealings could jeopardise the couple's hopes for a simple life.

After spending all of season 3 separated by time, Jamie and Claire will finally get to see where their life-changing romance stands after two decades apart. Starz released a promo for episode 6 of season 3, which features Jamie and Claire enjoying a dinner and later undressing each other.

Executive producer Matthew B Roberts spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the extended episode 6, explaining, "We wanted to let this episode breathe, to be special. And we also felt it was important they reconnect. Look at all that has happened to our characters in the first five episodes. It's been an emotional battle.

"We needed them to get back together and take a really deep breath, find out a little bit about each other again before we throw 'em back into the rush of what's coming in the second half. A little bit of extra episode doesn't hurt," he added about the on-screen couple's first interaction together after 20 years.

When asked if those printing presses in Jamie's shop were real, the producer revealed, "Yeah, they are! We have two working printing presses that we built specifically for the show. The typeset really works. Sam Heughan is really doing them on camera."