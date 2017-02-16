Fans of the hit time travel drama, Outlander, will have to wait a little longer for the premiere of season 3. Starz network has announced that the third season, which will consist of 13 episodes, has been delayed until September 2017.

In an announcement on the show's official Facebook page the producers said that filming for season three has concluded. The post reads, "Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have wrapped filming in Scotland and are off to South Africa to continue their adventure. Prepare for an amazing season clan, Outlander will return to STARZ this September."

President of programming at Starz, Carmi Zlotnik, spoke to Deadline about the delay and said, "While 'Droughtlander' will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the Voyager book in its entirety. The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible."

Senior EVP programming at Sony Pictures Television Steve Kent added, "With the scope of the production and all of the intricate details that go into the Emmy-nominated sets and costumes, we had to make sure everything is kept to the high standard of the previous seasons and Diana Gabaldon's beautiful story. We're so proud of the incredible work that Ron and the Outlander team have done."

Based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon's best-selling Outlander series, the third season will pick up right after Claire travels through the stones to return to life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie's child, she will struggle with her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank.

Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of his beloved wife Claire. With the years gone by, Jamie and Claire attempt to start life apart from each other, each haunted by the memory of their lost love.