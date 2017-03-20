A dark web vendor is reportedly selling millions of decrypted Gmail and Yahoo accounts in an unspecified underground marketplace. Over 20 million Gmail accounts and five million Yahoo accounts from previous massive data breaches are now reportedly up for sale.

A dark web vendor going by the name "SunTzu583", who has previously also allegedly listed over one million decrypted Gmail and Yahoo accounts on the dark web, now appears to have ramped up his efforts.

According to a HackRead report, in separate listings, the cybercriminal is allegedly offering 4,928,888 and 21,800,969 Gmail accounts, of which the latter has been listed for $450 (0.4673 Bitcoins). While the first listing includes email addresses and clear text passwords, 75% of the second listing allegedly contains decrypted passwords and 25% hashed passwords.

The Gmail data reportedly corresponds to those stolen in previous breaches, including the Nulled.cr hack and the Dropbox data breach.

The cybercriminal is also allegedly selling 5,741,802 Yahoo accounts for $250 (0.2532 Bitcoins). Most of the accounts listed were allegedly disabled and appear to have been stolen from MySpace, Adobe and LinkedIn data breaches.

For both the Gmail and Yahoo accounts, the dark web vendor claims that not all the email and password combinations work directly, warning potential buyers to not expect them to match in all cases.

The data has reportedly been matched against those on popular data breach notification platforms such as Have I Been Pwned and Hacked-DB. However, the data has not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

How to keep your data safe

Cybercrime ramped up to alarming levels last year, which also saw a slew of massive cyberattacks. Those concerned about keeping their accounts and data safe should incorporate safe security practices. In the event of a breach, or even a potential one, it is recommended that passwords be changed immediately. It's also essential that you not reuse passwords, instead use unique passwords for each of your accounts.