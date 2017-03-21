Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan has revealed that Blizzard is looking into one day adding a map editor to the hit online shooter, saying his team is "extremely open-minded" about the idea.

However, Kaplan made clear in his post on the Overwatch battle.net forums that there will be "a very long road" before any such feature is introduced.

"We are extremely open-minded about releasing a map editor for Overwatch someday," he said. "But because Overwatch was made with a brand new engine, this is not a small task or one which can happen any time soon.

"We have this on our long-term road map and believe heavily in user-made content. But there are many challenges ahead of us and it will be a very long road before our editor can be made available to the public."

Overwatch fans responded (mostly) positively, with one saying: "This is good to hear!" and another saying: "I'm glad to know this is on your radar. Whilst I'm not a fan of user created content myself, I know that it often greatly boosts the longevity of the games it is in."

Kaplan has created a friendly and open relationship with the popular game's fanbase, and often drops such news on the game's forums.

In February he teased that the game's 24th playable hero would not be Doomfist, as many had assumed for months. Later, after the actual 24th hero Orisa debuted, he eased expectations about the character's release, stating she would be added "later in March".

As it happens, Orisa is being added to the game later today (21 March).

An Overwatch map editor is just one of the promising features Blizzard are working to keep the hit shooter active and performing strongly as it nears its first birthday in May.

