Actor and vocal PC gamer Terry Crews made headlines when he declared his love for Overwatch, Blizzard's hit hero shooter, last year. A visit to the studio soon after led to fervent speculation that he might voice an upcoming character.

Overwatch fans immediately cast Crews as an ideal fit for the mysterious Doomfist, but the character's recent, long-awaited announcement confirmed he will not be voicing the game's 25th playable hero.

"I went down to Blizzard and we were talking about possibilities... I realised that I don't wanna be the guy that hijacks a game, you know? The creators have a vision and I didn't want to mess that up," Crews said in an interview with PC Gamer.

"When I saw that Doomfist was created, that they'd went with another guy, the whole thing, it's actually quite perfect, it's absolutely amazing. I can honestly say that they made a move that's better for the game, which is what they're about. I know people were upset but I'm not."

The role of Doomfist went to 20-year acting veteran Sahr Ngaujah, but Crews is still hopeful he might one day be asked to join Blizzard's popular game.

"I let them know that whatever fitted in their programme I would love to do," he said. "If I ever do do anything with Blizzard, you watch: it'll be perfect. With those guys, we're all friends, we're all good. I think there will be something coming down the line."

Crews was also eager to offset any disappointment among his fans by pointing them in the direction of an upcoming role in Microsoft's Crackdown 3.

"I'm a playable character in Crackdown 3 which is more than I could ever have dreamed of. I couldn't have been a playable character in Overwatch, they'd have simply put my voice in, but I went to the studio and I put on the sensors, and I'm in the game. Believe me, it tempers any kind of disappointment with Overwatch because I know now Crackdown 3 is my game. We announced it at E3 and I'm actually going back to appear at the panel at Comic Con. It's a dream come true for me."

Crews is a former professional NFL linebacker best known for roles in The Expendables series and in US sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Doomfist launches in Overwatch next week following a three-week test period. Crackdown 3 will be released on Xbox One and Windows PC on 7 November.