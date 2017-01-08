OnePlus is rolling out another update to OxygenOS for both OnePlus 3T and 3. The latest version bears all the changes in the previous release, along with additional improvements and bug fixes.

This update comes less than a week after the company rolled out Oxygen version 4.0 with upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat.

So what's new in OxygenOS 4.0.1? It updates APN settings, but only for select carriers, fixes proximity sensor bug during calls and improves the system stability.

Fixes for bugs

You might not be able to download apps from the Play Store.

In case you are trying to download through Data roaming, it will not work. There is nothing to worry, as this is a known issue. As a fix for this issue, you might try to turn on battery saving mode and reset Play Store app preferences.

In case you have installed Truecaller, AVG antivirus and PayTm, then try to force stop or uninstall them before you download anything from the play Store. Additionally, you might check out Google's troubleshooting steps.

If you are experiencing mobile data issue caused by APN, head over to the APN settings page and manually try all the options. There might be Wi-Fi connectivity issue.

The over-the-air update for OxygenOS 4.0.1 is rolling out in phases, hence it will not be available for all users at the moment. However, the wider rollout will begin in next few days.