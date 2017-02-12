A few days after releasing OxygenOS 4.0.2, OnePlus has issued another incremental update for both OnePlus 3 and its upgraded version the 3T.

The broader rollout of the over-the-air update for OxygenOS 4.0.3 will begin in a few days. The update adds support for Wi-Fi IPv6, fixes crashes for Line and increases the stability of the Camera app.

It brings optimised Smart Wi-Fi Switcher. When the feature is turned on the device will switch to data connection if there is poor Wi-Fi connectivity. The update also optimises exposure when taking night time photos and brings update to Audio Parameters, along with improving the quality of audio recordings.

Updated APN settings for select carriers and Amazon Prime app for Indian users are a few of the highlights of the new OxygenOS.

OnePlus has also outlined fixes for a few issues related to Wi-Fi connection. For those who are experiencing frequent Wi-Fi disconnection, head over to Settings>> Wi-Fi>> Configure Wi-Fi then scroll down to the bottom of the page and check the IP address format. If the IP address is IPv6 then turn off the IPv6 Support toggle and check if the connection is fixed.

If you are facing Wi-Fi connection issue due to switches between Wi-Fi and mobile data, try turning off the Smart Wi-Fi Switcher from Settings>> Wi-Fi>> Configure Wi-Fi and check if the problem is resolved.