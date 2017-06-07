OnePlus on Wednesday, 7 June began rolling out a new OxygenOS build with several changes, bug fixes and optimisations for both OnePlus 3T and 3.

OxygenOS 4.1.5 based on Android 7.1.1 brings system push notifications for important information from OnePlus. It updates the network settings for certain carriers, OnePlus community app to version 1.8, Android security patch level to 1 May 2017 and modifies Wi-Fi no internet indication icon.

With the update, users will no longer experience the storage issue on third party file managers. Other fixes are for VoLTE issue on certain Jio SIM cards and connection issue on Android Auto.

The update optimises battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, proximity sensor, camera low light focus and expanded screenshot. Finally, users should notice that the stability of the handset has been improved.

The OxygenOS build is seeding as an over-the-air update. As it is an incremental rollout, the update will not be available for all users at the moment. Only a small amount of users would receive the notification for the update, with the broader rollout to begin in a few days, the company said in a blog post.

The OTA files for OxgenOS 4.1.5 have been shared by OnePlus forum members, just in case if you wish to install the update on your phone manually.