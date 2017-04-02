OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 3 and 3T, meant for advanced users who wish to experience the test build. The version noted in the release note for OnePlus 3 is Open Beta 13, whereas for OnePlus 3T it is Beta 4.

The latest build of OxygenOS beta brings a number of new features along with usual fixes and general improvements. These include a new launcher, along with support for shortcuts on Android 7.1.1, a redesigned app drawer, UI for launcher settings, status bar icon option to display real time network speed and notification denoising.

Some other features are gaming do not disturb mode, automatic night mode, secure box for file encryption, optimised touch latency, optimised camera EIS for videos, improved contacts management with linking and merge functions and quick pay option, but this feature is for users in India only.

A few things to remember: those who are already on an Open Beta, will receive an OTA update for the new release. If you install the beta build, you will continue to receive the Open Beta OTAs. You will no longer receive the official updates. But if you want to receive an official update, you will need to perform a clean flash of the update, which includes full wipe of the data and cache.

To download and install the Open Beta on your phone, do the following steps:

Download the Open Beta build for your phone. Make sure that you have installed all the necessary adb files on your phone

Reboot your phone into recovery mode. For this shut down your phone and then turn it back again, holding the Power and Volume down buttons together

While in recovery screen, select Install from USB option and hit OK. At this moment you should see a screen saying "You are in sideload mode"

Connect your OnePlus 3/3T to the Windows PC or Mac and type in the following commands in the prompt/terminal

Windows users type, "adb sideload " Mac/Linux type, "./adb sideload "

Your phone will now install the update and then reboot automatically

When the phone reboots successfully, it should be running the latest OxygenOS Open Beta build.