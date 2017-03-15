German police say a suspicious package containing explosives has been found at the ministry of finance, according to Reuters.

Bild newspaper said that at around 10am on 16 March, some of the ministry's postal workers noticed the suspicious item with visible hours. Treasury staff left the building and the immediate vicinity was cleared.

Explosive specialists from LKA state police force then took the package to a detonation facility in Grunewald and the operation took several hours, according to Bild.

The finance ministry is housed in the Detlev Rohwedder building in central Berlin next to Potsdamer Square and Stadmitte station.

Germany was traumatised by a string of terror attacks in 2016. Most notorious among them was the Christmas market truck attack carried out by Anis Amri on 19 December, which killed 48 people.

Tunisian Amri had had an asylum application rejected by German authorities. Nevertheless his attack prompted many German's to question Angela Merkel's "open door" policy that has seen over a million refugees enter the country in the last two years.