Paddy McGuinness has been pictured hugging his tearful wife Christine following his London night out with Nicole Appleton last week.

The Take Me Out host, 44, was spotted comforting his model wife of seven years in a park near their home in Cheshire after crisis talks in pictures obtained by The Sun.

Christine, who shares three children with McGuinness, wears a white fur-lined puffer coat with Ugg boots in the pictures, while her husband is casual in a baseball cap with his wedding ring in full view.

The pair look emotional as they are seen embracing in one shot, while Christine walks away wiping tears from her face in another. They reportedly left their family home in separate cars and stopped at a scenic spot nearby to discuss their situation, talking for an hour in the host's vehicle.

An insider told the publication: "It's clearly a very emotional time for both of them. They obviously have a lot to talk through to decide how they both feel about the situation.

"Those who know them hope they can work through things, because they're a lovely couple with wonderful children - but sometimes things just don't work out."

The source claims that despite McGuinness returning home last night, he remains in the dog house with his wife.

They added: "Paddy's back at home with Christine right now. He's in the doghouse but he's got to face the music. It's a slightly awkward reunion, especially as it's Valentine's Day tomorrow."

The talks come after McGuinness was seen walking arm-in-arm with former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, 43, on an alcohol-fuelled night out last Friday, while Christine remained at home in Cheshire with the three children.

McGuinness is said to have looked startled when he realised a photographer had spotted him and Appleton. After the images emerged, Christina was seen crying at the wheel of her car.

The former Miss Liverpool also shared a quote on Instagram attributed to Marilyn Monroe, reading: "I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you can appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Scores of her followers flocked to the comment section to offer words of support amid her alleged marriage woes, with one writing: "Whatever you do stay dignified. Sending u lots of love."

Another said: "❤ stay strong, living this lesson just now. Your kids will be your salvation. X"

McGuinness and Appleton later unfollowed each other on social media, and the singer was pictured fleeing her home with a suitcase. Appleton has been liking the host's pictures regularly on Instagram since around April 2017, boosting 45 of the host's pictures in November alone.