Padma Lakshmi's daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell is clearly taking after her model mother. The Top Chef host shared an adorable mother-daughter photo on Instagram which showed the seven- year-old mirroring her mother with a dramtic pose.

In the 10 October post, Lakshmi and Krishna wear matching black tank tops and maroon jeans, not to mention lace covered kitty-eared hair-bands. Along with the "hand-on-hip" pose the two also seem to be having a competition of pouts.

"#TwinningAndWinning #CantStopWontStop," the 47 year old captioned the image.

Lakshmi had her daughter with venture capitalist Adam Dell, but it is clear the young girl has taken after her Indian-born mother when it comes to her looks and confidence in front of the camera. The ex-wife of author Salman Rushdie previously shared a photo of the two pouting for the camera while wearing black leather jackets and sunglasses.

In a recent op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, Lakshmi explained that her views about dieting and healthy eating have changed drastically because she now wants to be a good role model to her daughter. "Every message I telegraph about food and our bodies is important. If I need a bigger dress, so be it," she wrote. "That one day — or any day — on the red carpet isn't nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn't measure her worth by her dress size."

She recalled a time when Krishna announced that she did not want to eat because she was watching her figure. "Her comments stopped me dead in my tracks. Her words scared me. Language matters. We send signals to our daughters every day. And I am her first touchstone of femininity."