Padmaavat, a high-budget Hindi movie, has been toiling northern Indian states for the past several months as its much-delayed release set vehicles on fire, pushing many parts to a standstill.

Riots broke out in some areas on Thursday (25 January), the day when the Bollywood movie about a Hindu queen and an invading Islamic ruler was released. Violent mobs of hardline Hindu groups even burnt a school bus in their opposition to the movie because of unhappiness over the movie's content.

Karni Sena, a Rajput organisation, is spearheading the demonstrations against the screening of the movie in many Indian states.

Protesting Hindu groups say the epic drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali, reportedly portrays a romance between Padmini or Padmavati - a much-revered religio-political figure in the Hindi-speaking heartland, and the 14th century brutal Muslim emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Though historians are divided over the exact account of the events, it is widely believed by the Rajputs - a fiercely proud community of its traditions - that Padmavati had immolated herself instead of getting captured by the conquering tyrant. The movie has stoked strong opposition among the Hindu groups despite green signals from the judiciary.

Security has been stepped in many northern states in anticipation of violence after the country's Supreme Court refused to ban the movie rejecting a request from state governments, which cited law and order issues.

At least two states, Gujarat and Rajasthan, have decided not to screen the period drama in cinema halls with many others in other states individually deciding to shelve the plans. There have also been threats from dozens of Rajput women that they would also burn themselves if the movie is screened.

While rioters clashed with security forces in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, a school bus was set on fire in the state of Haryana. No children were injured in the incident. The campaigners have also been pillaging vehicles, attacking cinemas and blocking roads in their attempts to silence the movie, which has so far received mixed reviews from film critics.

"Freedom of expression does not allow license to distort history. So one can sit down with the protesters and sort this out. When things are not done through consensus, there can be trouble," said federal minister VK Singh from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a right-wing political establishment often blamed for flirting with the ideas of muscling freedom of expression.

"The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," said Rahul Gandhi, president of the main opposition party Indian National Congress.