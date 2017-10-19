A paedophile mother who had violent sex with an 11-year-old boy before selling the footage on a market stall has been jailed for 15 years.

Manchester Crown Court heard how Dawn Davies' partner filmed the horrific abuse before the footage was sold.

Described as a campaign of "corruption and depravity" the boy was abused after being lured to the mother-of-three's Salford flat where a two-year campaign of abuse took place.

The 36-year-old had violent intercourse with the boy who had initially attempted to "fight Davies off but she won", the court heard.

Davies, of Moston, Manchester, had denied 12 charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity claiming the boy was lying but was convicted after the victim, now 16, testified against her.

The court heard how Davies often threatened to hurt him or would physically assault him if he said no to being touched.

The jury heard how Davies told the victim that she would say he broke her windows if he told anyone about the abuse.

Recorder Peter Atherton said according to the Daily Mail: "This was corruption and depravity at the expense of a vulnerable child - behaviour of extreme wickedness.

"The story he revealed was truly shocking and the amount of distress he suffered was very concerning. He was used in images and videos which were sent round to others. They were shared and solicited.

"The offending required much planning as you took him to a place where he was not supposed to be and involved him in things he was not supposed to be involved in.

"You would threaten him if he rebelled against you with going to the police and you threatened him into not telling anyone."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrested Davies at her flat after a tip-off and discovered a laptop and desktop computer which was used to make searches for "nude teen girls" and "nudist teen boys".

Atherton told the court that Davies had "no real understanding of the harm she had caused the boy who was left "frightened" by his ordeal.

The boy said in a victim impact statement: "She was messing with me, she smacked me and she hurt me. She started laughing when she done it."

He added: "I pushed her and kicked her to get her off me but she was, like, proper on me and I couldn't get her off. She was, like, grabbing me and pinning me on the bed and lying on me."

In mitigation, defence counsel, Andrew Marrs, said Davies had a "troubling upbringing", reported the Manchester Evening News.

Davies was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register and was made subject of a of Sexual Harm Prevention Order.