A paedophile from Swindon is back behind bars after sending an undercover police officer child porn on the dark web before then asking if he could meet his young daughters.

Paul Quinn, who was jailed for five years in Australia, used a secretive online service based in Switzerland to share indecent images and videos of children to like-minded users.

He was caught after he unwittingly began exchanging messages with an undercover officer who had infiltrated the network, eventually sending him child pornography.

A police raid on his home later found children's underwear located in his bedroom.

Quinn was jailed for four years and four months at Swindon Crown Court, the Swindon Advertiser reported on Wednesday (11 October).

Sentencing him, Judge Tim Mousley QC said: "You quite obviously have a predilection for sexual activity with very young children. That predilection is deep seated."

The court heard how Quinn, of Church View, Highworth, was convicted in Perth, Australia, of sexually abusing a girl and two boys in 2006. He was released from prison in 2010.

But on returning to the UK he began looking at child pornography again, this time using the dark web to anonymously feed his vile habit. Having been a former employee of Sony, he was said to have been technically adept at covering his tracks to ensure his true identity remained hidden.

But prosecutor Hannah Squire said an undercover police officer began uncovering Quinn's actions when he infiltrated an online service he used.

Quinn sent the officer 28 videos and 201 images in the worst category of child pornography over an encrypted email service.

The defendant then used a less secure network to suggest meeting up in person, asking the officer to bring along his young daughters.

After police uncovered his real name they raided his home in mid-August, seizing his computer equipment which contained the incriminating chat logs.

Squire added: "More concerning were quantities of children's underwear was located in his bedroom."

Quinn told officers at the time, "I don't know how I let it get to this stage again," and said he was concerned about the affect his arrest would have on his mother and father.

Mike Pulsford, defending, said on return to the UK after serving his sentence in Australia his client had got a job with the council but was then dismissed when his CRB check was completed.

"He is a man who has spent hours, and hours, and hours, alone sitting at home with a computer," he said.

"He has admitted to some 23 years now of absolutely unnatural thoughts about gaining sexual gratification from children, and very young children to wit. He is a man who says to me ... 'I want help'."

On top of a jail sentence, Quinn will also be subject to a four-year extended licence.