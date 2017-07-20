A paedophile who ordered a six-year-old boy to bite a pillow while he repeatedly raped him in a series of sex attacks has been jailed for 17 years.

John Bell, from Throckley, Newcastle, has been caged after being found guilty of six counts of rape following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court had heard how the victim has been left severely psychologically traumatised and does not play with other children.

The 30-year-old had groomed the child with sweets and motorbike rides and even told his victim not to tell his mother about the series of painful sex attacks.

The court also heard that the mechanic knew the boy had already been raped by another paedophile, the court heard.

Despite his denial of the shocking sex assaults Bell was found guilty and Judge Edward Bindloss said according to the Daily Mail: "(The boy) said he was scared, shocked and worried about what happened.

"This was a course of conduct where you abused him on a regular basis. You physically hurt him when you raped him and you told him to bite the pillow.

"I'm satisfied you groomed him. You gave him sweets and took him on motorbike trips. You groomed him, acting for your own sexual gratification.

"You knew he had been raped by another male. You went on to rape him knowing he had been abused before."

It was stated that the boy, who had no contact with his mother and father, was left psychologically scarred and had begun tearing up his clothes and damaging his toys in the wake of the abuse.

It was also stated that the boy has begun self-harming to the point of bleeding, in the wake of the incident.

Mitigating Paul Currer said: "The defendant continues to deny the offences. His own upbringing was not without difficulties."

In addition to a 17-year jail term, Bell was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.