Pakistan has suspended all ongoing negotiations with the US as well as diplomatic visits to the country after President Donald Trump's recent diatribe against Islamabad, sources quoted Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif as saying during an in-camera senate meeting on Monday (28 August).

Asif reportedly told the senate that he has postponed his scheduled trip to Washington last week and also pushed back an upcoming visit by two US officials – including US Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Well – to Islamabad as a mark of protest.

The US president recently announced that he would increase troops deployed in Afghanistan to fight terrorism and indirectly pointed at the alleged safe havens provided by Pakistan to the terror groups.

Recently, General John Nicholson, the commander of US Forces and Nato in Afghanistan, also admitted that his country was aware of Taliban leaders' presence in Quetta and Peshawar areas of Pakistan. He cautioned Islamabad to stop supporting the terror groups and their leaders.

Taking offence to the criticism, the Pakistani senate is reportedly formulating plans to investigate the US claims. Sources told the country's Daily Tribune that lawmakers were preparing to recommend a bilateral mechanism between the Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to help verify all terrorism-related allegations.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told lawmakers that a three-day meeting, beginning 5 September, with all Pakistan's ambassadors had been convened during which they will chalk out a strategy to deal with the criticism.